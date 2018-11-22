UPPSC RO/AO mains 2017 exams cancelled, find out more

New Delhi, Nov 22: The UPPSC RO/AO mains 2017 exams have been cancelled. However the prelims results once declared will be available on the official website.

The RO/ARO mains exams have been cancelled for an indefinite period. The exam, being conducted to fill 465 vacancies, was scheduled from November 25- November 27.

However, officials confirmed that the prelims results will be announced by December 15. The prelims results once declared would be available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

