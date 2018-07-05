UPPSC PCS 2018 notification out, check steps to apply and eligibility

New Delhi, July 5: The UPPSC PCS 2018 notification has been released. Those wishing to apply can do so on the official website.

An advertisement for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service examination 2018 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

There are 831 vacancies which are higher than previous year's 251 posts. The UPPSC PCS preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19. The last day to submit the application is August 6 and aspirants can start applying from July 6 onwards. The candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2018: Eligibility

Candidates should be at least 21 years old and should not have crossed 40 years as on July 1, 2018.

Candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree from any nationally recognised university.

Further qualifications required for specific posts are mentioned in the advertisement published on the official website.

UPPSC exam fees for online application:

Unreserved category- Rs 125

Reserved (SC/ST) category- Rs 65

Handicapped - Rs 25

Pay scale of Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2018:

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link to apply online.

Click on Apply

Click on "candidate registration".

Select "yes" or "no" in the option of whether you have ever applied online against any post, published by the UPPSC.

Fill in your details in the fields provided and register.

Apply

Take a printout

