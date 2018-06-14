English

UPPSC Mains Exam 2018: SC refuses stay

    The Supreme Court has refused to stay the UPPSC Mains Exam 2018. The court was hearing a petition that sought a stay on the Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission Mains Exam 2018 to be held on June 18.

    With this order the exam will be held as per schedule.

    A vacationBench of Justices U U Lalit and Deepak Gupta allowed the appeal of UPPSC against the high court order. The Bench dismissed a batch of petitions by some students, who had demanded a stay of the mains examination saying UPPSC has not complied with the high court order.

    "We allow the appeal of the UPPSC and set aside the high court order. The petitions seeking stay of mains examination are dismissed," the bench said.

