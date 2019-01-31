UPPSC Civil Judge Mains admit card 2019 released

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019. All those who have qualified the preliminary exam can download the admit card through the official website of UPPSC. i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 January 2019 at various exam centres.

How to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2019.

Enter all required credentials and click on submit button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Those who will qualify the main exam will be called for the interview round. Candidates will be selected for the appointment of Civil Judge on the basis of their performance in Main Exam and Interview.