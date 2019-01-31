  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPPSC Civil Judge Mains admit card 2019 released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019. All those who have qualified the preliminary exam can download the admit card through the official website of UPPSC. i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

    UPPSC Civil Judge Mains admit card 2019 released

    UPPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 January 2019 at various exam centres.

    How to download the admit card:

    • Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
    • Click on UPPSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2019.
    • Enter all required credentials and click on submit button.
    • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
    • Candidates can download and take a printout of it for future reference.

    Those who will qualify the main exam will be called for the interview round. Candidates will be selected for the appointment of Civil Judge on the basis of their performance in Main Exam and Interview.

    Read more about:

    uppsc admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue