    UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment: Last date to apply for 2,065 posts extended, details here

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 08: The Uttar Pradesh Polie Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the last date to submit the online application for the post of fireman on its official website. The online application forms that were earlier accepted till February 9, 2019 can now be submitted till February 16, 2019.

    The Board had earlier announced February 9 as the last date for the application registration. The recruitment process had begun on January 18.

    The decision has been taken into account after the candidates complained of difficulties in submitting the form online. The Board had received emails and letters from the candidates asking them to provide some time for extending the date, say reports. The application process will be closed at 11:55 pm.

    • Total posts: 2,065 posts
    • Name of the post: Fireman

    Pay scale:

    • The qualifiers of the written test will be called for a physical endurance test.
    • According to the official notification, they will be recruited at a monthly remuneration of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

    UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment: How to apply

    • Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
    • Click on the link 'UP police fireman recruitment application' on the homepage.
    • On the new page that opens, enter all the information and fill the form.
    • Upload the images, make payment and click on submit.
    • Take a printout.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
