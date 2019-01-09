Quota Bill in Rajya Sabha Live: 'We miss PM in Parliament', says TMC MP Derek O’ Brien

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The Lok Sabha passed the bill yesterday.

It would be applicable to candidates of general category irrespective of religion. 323 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, whereas only three voting against it.

Among the opposition parties, the Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, the Left and the Congress supported the bill in Lok Sabha.The proposed law also got the support of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Upendra Kushwaha.

Opposition parties have by and large supported the bill, but questioned the timing of its introduction as general elections are round the corner.

The bill would be tabled in the Upper House this afternoon.

TMC dubs demonetisation as the greatest man-made disaster ever. “I want to alert this government, as we have alerted during demonetisation that Supreme Court is going to ask you some questions, they will ask you what surveys you have done, what numbers you have to prove this bill. Where are the jobs. The quota bill an admission of failure to create jobs,” said TMC MP Derek O’ Brien. TMC's Derek O'Brien accuses the government of disrespecting the Parliament. He says quota bill is testimony to the fact that government could not create jobs. The debate continues in the Upper house and it is yet to be seen if it can be passed on the last day of the winter session. You tried to break the Supreme Court ceiling of 50% reservation. Will it stand the court of law? Reserved categories under-represented in bureaucracy, says Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party. "Cut-offs in this category would go higher than general merit," says Ram Gopal Yadav. He says 10% quote move would be counter productive. The bill could have been introduced anytime, why now, asks SP's Ram Gopal Yadav. "We get to see PM Modi in several attires on TV these days from several places, but not in the House," says Anand Sharma. Anand Sharma asks why government mum on women reservation bill. He says BJP mislead country once in 2014 by making false promises, but it won't happen again. Congress' Anand Sharma says he "abhors" government's attitude of trying to change the Constitution. "It's not about PM Modi but about crores of India's youth, says BJP MP Prabhat Jha, requesting Opposition to pass the Quota Bill in Rajya Sabha. "It's only Narendra Modi who has followed slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' in its true spirit, like a devout would chant verses of Gita. Let's join our hands for development of all," Jha adds. "I urge all parties to rise above party lines and unite in the name of Vikas (Development)," says BJP's Prabhat Jha. Opposition maintains that bill be sent to select committee. Debate on upper caste quota bill resumes in Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. "The Quota Bill has not been passed in a hurry. The intentions behind this Bill are noble; country's poor need this quota," says minister TC Gehlot. "We know that the Bill is being introduced in a hurry because of the upcoming elections. We understand what is happening we are not kids," says Congress' Anand Sharma. "I am sure that the House will pass this bill. This is a historic bill," says BJP's Prabhat Jha. Opposition leaders troop into the well of the House as the minister speaks on the Bill. "This bill will uplift the poor of the nation. This decision has been taken with thorough consideration," says Union Minister TC Gehlot. RJD's Manoj Jha says the government is tinkering with the basic structure of quota system. Union Minister Tawarchand Gehlot says that intentions behind the bill are nobel. Congress questions timing of the bill, says it is being brought keeping general elections in mind. Asks why government is in haste. Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over quota bill. Opposition parties accuse the government of politicising quota. "The bill should go to a select committee. First we should discuss on that. All procedures have not been followed," says CPI's D Raja. "On Tuesday, a historic Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. 10% quota signifies strong work of BJP towards 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'" PM Modi says in his address in Solapur. Debate on quota bill resumes in Rajya Sabha. 10% quota bill has been tabled. Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Quota Bill. Rajya Sabha adjourned. Being a constitutional amendment bill, the quota bill for upper caste poor will require presence of at least half of the members even in the upper house and support from two-third of them. The proposed quota would be over and above the 50 per cent reservation already available to SC/ST and Other Backward Castes. Like the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha was expected to end the Winter Session yesterday. However, it was extended by one to help consider and pass the quota bill. While the quota bill has not been listed in the list of business for the day so far, it is expected to be list for later in the day.

The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, and will take the total reservation to 60 per cent.

Among the major castes to benefit from the proposed law are Brahmins, Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Marathas, Bhumihars, several trading castes, Kapus and Kammas among other Upper Castes. The ruling BJP hopes that the bill will help consolidate the general castes in its support as it begins campaign for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in April-May.