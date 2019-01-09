Upper Caste Quota Bill in Rajya Sabha Live: Upper House adjourned amid uproar

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The Lok Sabha passed the bill yesterday.

It would be applicable to candidates of general category irrespective of religion. 323 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, whereas only three voting against it.

Among the opposition parties, the Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, the Left and the Congress supported the bill in Lok Sabha.The proposed law also got the support of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Upendra Kushwaha.

Opposition parties have by and large supported the bill, but questioned the timing of its introduction as general elections are round the corner.

The bill would be tabled in the Upper House this afternoon.

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Quota Bill. Rajya Sabha adjourned. Being a constitutional amendment bill, the quota bill for upper caste poor will require presence of at least half of the members even in the upper house and support from two-third of them. The proposed quota would be over and above the 50 per cent reservation already available to SC/ST and Other Backward Castes. Like the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha was expected to end the Winter Session yesterday. However, it was extended by one to help consider and pass the quota bill. While the quota bill has not been listed in the list of business for the day so far, it is expected to be list for later in the day.

The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, and will take the total reservation to 60 per cent.

Among the major castes to benefit from the proposed law are Brahmins, Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Marathas, Bhumihars, several trading castes, Kapus and Kammas among other Upper Castes. The ruling BJP hopes that the bill will help consolidate the general castes in its support as it begins campaign for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in April-May.