UPPCL Office Assistant Skill Test Result 2018: List of documents needed for verification

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 29: The UPPCL Office Assistant Skill Test Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The UPPCL Office Assistant III recruitment exam was held on September 22 and October 24 2018. The skill test for the same posts were held from January 8 to 12 2018.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted will not have to appear for the Document Verification Round which will begin on February 6 2019. This would continue until February 13 2019. This process would be conducted in two shifts-Morning 10 am and Afternoon 2 pm. Those candidates who spread for the recruitment exam can check their result on upenergy.in.

List of documents to be carried for verification purpose:

Printout of the online application form

Certificate of Date of Birth

Ex-serviceman Certificate in which duration of service and date of retirement should be clearly mentioned (if applicable)

Certificate of Dependent on freedom fighter issued by District Magistrate (if applicable)

Physically handicapped certificate (if applicable) issued by the competent authority

Any other certificates essential for fulfilling the eligibility conditions

Candidate must bring 2 latest coloured passport size photographs

Certificate of Bachelors Degree

Latest Caste Certificate (for reserved category) issued by UP Govt

Latest Domicile Certificate (for reserved category) issued by UP Govt