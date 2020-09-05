UPMRC all set to function from September 7, adopts highest standards of health, hygiene

Lucknow, Sep 05: With metro operations are set to resume in Lucknow from September 7, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene.

UPMRC MD Kumar Keshav said, "The Lucknow Metro has adopted the highest level of hygiene and safety measures for the well-being of commuters and it is the safest way to travel."

He further said that the Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation, from 6 am to 10 pm when services resume on September 7.

Special emphasis is being laid on cleanliness inside the metro premises, Keshav said. Station premises of the Lucknow Metro will be sanitised at regular intervals and Metro trains will also be sanitised twice a day, he said.

Signage and markings have been placed within the station premises and inside trains to maintain social distancing.

Keshav advised the Metro staff to encourage passengers to use the GoSmart Card which is a contactless form of travel that can reduce the transmission risk of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the GoSmart Cards can be recharged online, ensuring a safer travel experience as compared to tokens. Commuters can also use these cards for generating tokens from ticket vending machines for their family members.