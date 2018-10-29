  • search

Uphaar fire tragedy case: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to Jan 19

By
    New Delhi, Oct 29: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing in Uphaar fire tragedy case that killed 59 people to January 19.

    [1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy: Chronology of events]

    On February 9, the apex court had sentenced Gopal to undergo the remaining jail term in the case while his elder brother Sushil got relief from incarceration with a prison term already undergone by him in view of age-related complications.

    Gopal and his brother Sushil owned the Uphaar Cinema in south Delhi, where 55 movie-goers died after the theatre caught fire in 1997.

    Fifty-nine people died in the June 13, 1997 fire tragedy in the Uphaar Cinema owned by the Ansals. The fire broke out during an afternoon screening of Bollywood film Border.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
