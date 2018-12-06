Home News India Upendra Kushwaha likely to resign from the Union government led by Narendra Modi

Upendra Kushwaha likely to resign from the Union government led by Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Dec 6: It is a very tough call for Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president and Union minister of state for human resource development Upendra Kushwaha to take a call as he does not want to leave National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but he also does not want to be left in the lurch. So the matter was lingering on but this is not going to pushed further on. If no proper assurance is given to the RLSP leader then he is likely to sever ties with the NDA and a formal announcement would be made any time now.

The party is also averse to the BJP's decision of paddling the Ram Temple issue even if it is done indirectly. The RLSP leaders say that it is none of the business of any political party to built temple or mosque. Sources said that the matter of alliance even in Mahagathbandhan is getting delayed as the party is not getting more than two seats in Bihar while it demands four in Bihar and one in Jharkhand. The party also has plans to merge his party with Sharad Yadav's party by making him the leader.

A senior party leader on condition of anonymity that Kushwaha may put in his papers as Union minister this week, who is a junior minister in the HRD department in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. Kushwaha's resignation is just a formality which would be completed once he visits the national capital and meets the prime minister.

The RLSP, which has not been critical to the Modi government so far, made a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government and also the Nitish Kumar regime in Bihar. The RLSP leader has been authorised to take necessary political decisions at a two-day brainstorming session of the party in West Champaran distrivt attended by members of national and state executives. Kushwaha is scheduled to address a rally at Motihari on December 6, 2018.

A party leader said the RLSP's stance made it clear that party's association with the NDA is over for all practical purposes. The party had no alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (U) in any case which returned to the coalition only last year.The RLSP had been a part of the NDA since 2014.

In a four-page strongly-worded resolution, the RLSP expressed grave concern over many objectionable decisions taken by the BJP and the central government. The resolution says, the RLSP is not opposed to construction of mosques and temples. But this is not the function of political parties and their meddling in such matters causes tensions in society and diverts the attention of the public from real issues.