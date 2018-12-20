  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha joins Congress-led 'Mahagathbandhan'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, which had recently broken ties with the BJP, joined the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) on Thursday.

    Upendra Kushwaha joins Congress-led Mahagathbandhan
    Upendra Kushwaha joins Congress-led 'Mahagathbandhan'

    On joining Bihar Mahagathbandhan, Upendra Kushwaha, said, "We had said that we have many options and UPA was one of them. The wholeheartedness shown by Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav is one of the reasons I joined but the biggest reason I'm here is the people of Bihar."

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and a Congress representative were present during the announcement. Opposition leader Sharad Yadav also attended the event.

    Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, said, "We are united because of same ideology. Upendra Kushwaha wrote a tell-all letter and left NDA. Today, he has joined us in UPA."

    RJD leader Tekashwi Yadav said, "This is a fight to save the democracy and the Constitution. This is a fight against those who have misled the people of the nation. The govt has fooled the people of Bihar."

    Also read: BJP wants to destroy smaller parties, says Upendra Kushwaha

    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had met Kushwaha after the latter quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The UPA believes that Kushwaha's decision to join it will help it build momentum against the NDA in Bihar.

    Besides BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP are other constituents of the NDA.

    Read more about:

    congress upendra kushwaha bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue