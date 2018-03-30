UP: Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 10.3 km-long elevated road in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an elevated road which will connect Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate in Ghaziabad on Friday.

The elevated road will connect UP gate and Rajnagar extension. As per its design, the vehicle owners will be allowed to drive at an average speed of 80 km per hour.

The elevated road has missed several deadlines in the past owing to delay in clearances from various Union government departments, including the Indian Railways, for construction-related issues.

The road has been built at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore over three years.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the road, the UP Chief Minister is also expected to launch other projects worth Rs 341.48 crore. These projects are from different departments such as power corporation, PWD, primary education and district administration.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

