    UP woman mistakenly sits on snakes 'mating' on her bed while on call, gets bitten, dies

    By
    |

    Gorakhpur, Sep 12: In your dose of all things bizarre today, a woman while talking to her husband on the phone accidentally sat down on a pair of snakes mating, got bitten and died minutes later. The incident took place in a village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

    Jai Singh Yadav who works in Thailand, was talking to her wife Gita on phone, when the incident took place. The pair of snakes had entered her home and was playing on the bed. The bedsheet spread had printed cover and she didn't see the snakes. Without noticing the snakes, she sat down on the bed. After which the snakes bit her and within minutes, she fell unconscious.

    Other family members immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment. When the family members and neighbours returned to her room, the snakes were still playing on the bed.

    Angry neighbours even beat the snakes to death. According to Veterinary experts the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
