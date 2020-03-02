UP: Woman harassed over dowry, given triple talaq; husband, in-laws booked

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bareilly (UP), Mar 02: A case of dowry and domestic violence has been registered here against a man and his family members on a complaint by his wife, police said on Monday. The man also gave triple talaq to the woman over phone, they said.

The case was registered on Sunday on the orders of DIG, Manoj Kumar, SHO, Quila police station said. The police, however, said no case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act which makes instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as e-mail, SMS and WhatsApp illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

28-year-old man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in Jhansi

"The woman (complainant) got married to Tasleem on May 9, 2014. After the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry," he said. The officer said the complainant was also allegedly molested by her brother-in-law. "The woman's brother-in-law Altaf often molested her and tried to rape her a few days back. When the woman resisted, he threatened to kill her by putting a knife on her neck. However, as the woman raised an alarm, Altaf fled from there," Kumar said.

"On February 6, when the woman complained about the incident to her husband, he beat her up and threw her out of the house along with the children. Next day, he pronounced triple talaq on her over phone," the officer added.

On Sunday, when the woman made a complaint in this regard to DIG Rajesh Pandey, a case of dowry and domestic violence was registered against seven persons, including her husband, brother-in-law, mother-in-law Reshma and sister-in-law Habiban Khatoon, police said.