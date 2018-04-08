UP: Woman attempts suicide outside Yogi Adityanath’s house, alleges rape by BJP MLA

A woman & her family allegedly attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow. Her family alleged the woman was raped by a BJP MLA & his accomplices & no action is being taken so far.

Speaking to ANI, the woman said,''I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM to no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened.''

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Sengar,BJP MLA from Unnao against whom a woman leveled rape allegations & attempted suicide outside CM residence said,''This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, case was registered. Police saved 2 innocent people, being made scapegoat by them.''

''These people thought I helped them & they haven't left any platform to defame me. I request administration to probe this well & punish the real culprit,'' he further said.

