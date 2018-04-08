UP: Watch how this cop shower money on dancers during event

In a shocking incident, a video of a cop showering notes on women dancers at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao is doing rounds on various social media.

It is learn that the police personnel was deployed for security at the local fair event.

The incident took place on Saturday night. The cop has now been suspended.

The 32 seconds video shows a policeman with a rifle, throwing notes on dancers at the event. Many more men are also seen showering notes on the lady dancers.

However, this isn't the first time, in 2015, two constables were caught on camera throwing money at a dancer at wedding after-party event in Gujarat's Vadodara. The same year, police personnel were caught showering money on dancers in Varanasi.

Story first published: Sunday, April 8, 2018, 15:22 [IST]
