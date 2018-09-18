UP: Villagers blacken man's face, parade on Buffalo for allegedly raping minor

Rampur, Sep 18: The villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur blackened the face of a man and made him parade on a buffalo with a garland of shoes around his neck, for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy.

Speaking on the incident, police said, 'the video is being verified. Investigation is underway'.

Earlier this month, a similar sexual assault against women was reported from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour.