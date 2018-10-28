UP village mourns death of a loyal bull; to build tomb for it

Lucknow, Oct 27: We have seen stories of pet dogs remaining loyal to their owners till the last breath of their lives. The story of Hachiko in Japan continues to leave our eyes wet. But when we say that a bull exhibited a similar emotion when his master died? Sounds incredible but it is true and reaffirms the love and loyalty that all pets exhibit towards their owners, irrespective of their forms.

The bull, named Khadak Singh, gave up eating after his master Chottelal, the man who raised him, passed away on October 23 in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Times of India reported.

And then when the bull died, it was the turn of the local people to exhibit their respect for the animal. Over 200 villagers assembled for the bull's funeral and even a music band performed during the final procession. The local people also contributed money for building a tomb in the memory of Khadak Singh, an animal which was popular for its calm temperament.

"Khadak Singh was like a family member for us. We will build a small mausoleum at the place of its burial. We will also organise a meal for all residents of the village," ToI quoted village head of Khairhani, Santosh Lodhi, a saying.