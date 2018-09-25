UP: Video of cops abusing girl, thrashing her went viral for being in ‘relationship’ with Muslim man

Meerut, Sep 25: A video of Uttar Pradesh police went viral on social media for abusing and assaulting woman in Meerut for allegedly being in a relationship with a Muslim man.

The four cops seen in the video have been suspended and an investigation has been ordered in the case, news agency ANI reported.

In the 29-second video, male police officers are seen asking the woman why she is in a relationship with a Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. Following the questions and mockery, a lady constable is seen slapping the woman and also removed the scarf used by the woman to cover her face.