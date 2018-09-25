UP: Video of cops abusing girl, thrashing her went viral for being in ‘relationship’ with Muslim man

Meerut, Sep 25: A video of Uttar Pradesh police went viral on social media for abusing and assaulting woman in Meerut for allegedly being in a relationship with a Muslim man.

[VHP starts expanding its base in villages to fight against Love Jihad]

The four cops seen in the video have been suspended and an investigation has been ordered in the case, news agency ANI reported.

In the 29-second video, male police officers are seen asking the woman why she is in a relationship with a Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. Following the questions and mockery, a lady constable is seen slapping the woman and also removed the scarf used by the woman to cover her face.

[Kerala love jihad: SC refuse to defer hearing in Hadiya case]

The video that went viral, showed a Dial 100 police team asking objectionable, religion-related questions from the couple and making woman constable Priyanka beat up the Meerut Medical College woman student inside the police jeep.

The police had apprehended the inter-faith couple on VHP activists' complaint and had allegedly indulged in misbehaving with them and assaulting them. The couple were eventually released as both of them were adult and there was no complaint from any of their family members.