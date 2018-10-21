UP: Urdu poet attacked with acid after he confronted men who allegedly harassed a girl

Firozabad, Oct 21: Urdu poet Hashim Firozabadi was attacked with acid and beaten up by miscreants on Saturday after he allegedly confronted them for sexually harassing school girls. Police said that,"FIR registered. He was made to undergo medical examination. We'll arrest culprits soon."

Firozabadi told ANI,''A man came to me y'day & said he won't send his daughters to school as they're regularly molested by some miscreants who also make obscene phone calls to them. He was scared to go to police & asked me to talk to miscreants. It's a result of my attempt.''

Firozabadi, a resident of Rahi Nagar, has lodged an FIR against Saif, Musaif, Saqlain Sunny and Achhe.

An official of Rasoolpur police station has confirmed the incident, and said a case has been registered against the accused. Police are also verifying if the chemical thrown at Firozabadi was acid.

The poetry community has condemned the attack.