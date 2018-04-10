Unnao rape case: 'Victim's father did not die in jail, will form SIT to probe' says ADG

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother, Atul Singh was arrested on Tuesday from Lucknow in connection with the death of Unnao rape victim's father in jail. Three other people have also been arrested. Meanwhile, the body of Surender Singh, father of the rape victim, has been handed over to the family. Cremation will happen at some time.

Speaking on the issue, UP police while addressing a press conference declared that a SIT (Special Investigation Team) will be formed to probe the case.

Also, the official claimed that the "rape-victim's father; who died on Monday, did not die in the police custody".

''Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe all allegations related to Unnao matter. Investigation is being done & action will definitely be taken,'' said Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order on rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar & death of the father of rape victim.

''Postmortem report states 'Cause of death shock & septicemia due to peritonitis & ascending colon perforation,'' he said.

The rape victim's father Pappu Singh, 50, was rushed to a hospital from the Unnao district jail on Sunday night and died during treatment. He had been arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Sengar's brother Anil Singh.

After her father's death, the victim alleged that he was "killed at the behest of the BJP MLA" inside the jail.

Taking serious note of the custodial death, the Yogi Adityanath government has instituted a judicial probe into the death of the rape victim's father and suspended five police men, including SHO Makhi Police Station.

On Sunday, the victim had alleged that she was raped by the BJP MLA and his accomplices in May last year, but police took no action on her complaint. She also said that she and her family were threatened after they filed an FIR. The woman who has accused the MLA had even tried to immolate herself outside Adityanath's office.

Meanwhile, MLA Sengar denied the allegations: "Since the last two days, conspirators have been trying to make this incident successful. They reached the Chief Minister's residence and tried to give shape to an incident. I request the administration that the mobile numbers of these people should be taken, and there should be an investigation into who all are part of this conspiracy, and who are the criminals. Whoever is at fault should be punished."

