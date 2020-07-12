  • search
    UP Unlock: Yogi Adityanath issues new guidelines, allows all markets to remain open from Mon to Fri

    Lucknow, July 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued fresh 'Unlock' guidelines for the state.

    As part of the guidelines all markets will allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday and during the weekends they'll remain shut when sanitization process will be undertaken at these markets.

    He also directed officials to carry out a special cleanliness and sanitisation drive in all markets on weekends when all shops will be shut to contain the spread of COVID-19.

    He said all industrial units should also be sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays.

    The chief minister was chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the state government at his residence.

    He said efforts must be made to ensure 48-hour oxygen backup in coronavirus-dedicated hospitals.

    Adityanath stressed on maintaining social distancing during construction activities.

    He said officials must ensure there is no waterlogging due to rains and that chemicals are sprayed to control locust attacks.

    The chief minister directed that the COVID-19 testing capacity in the state be increased to 50,000 tests per day.

    He told divisional commissioner of Gorakhpur to effectively monitor campaigns aimed at curbing communicable diseases in districts which come under the division, a statement issued by the UP government said.

    Adityanath issued directives to maintain special vigil in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Ballia and Varanasi in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
