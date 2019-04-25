UP: Two girls found hanging from tree in Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot, April 25: In a shocking incident, bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in Mau tehsil, Chitrakoot area of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

As per police reports, these girls left the house to visit a nearby field and didn't return for a long time after which a search operation was launched.

Initial reports suggested that as per the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the deaths appear to be cases of suicide.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Chitrakoot said,"Further action will depend on the postmortem report."

The incident has drawn instant attention since it bears striking similarity with the Baduan case where two sisters were similarly found hanging from a tree in May 2014 drawing severe criticism for the then Akhilesh government.

Earlier in 2014, two cousin sisters were found hanging from a tree in Baduan area of Uttar Pradesh. Kin had alleged that they were gang-raped by five villagers and these girls committed suicide in shame.