UP: TV journalist shot at by unidentified men in his Ghaziabad residence

A TV journalist was shot dead by unidentified men at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The journalist has been identified as Anuj Chaudhary who was working with TV channel Sahara Samay in Ghaziabad. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Sunday when Chaudhary had stepped out of his residence. He was shot at at least thrice.

According to the police, the incident appears to be a case of personal enmity with some persons who live in the same area.

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors attending on him said his condition is "critical" and he has been taken for surgery.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered and are collecting CCTV footage.

