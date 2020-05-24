  • search
    UP to home quarantine air travellers, outsiders on brief visit exempted

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, May 24: As domestic flights resume on Monday, Uttar Pradesh government said air travellers to the state will be home quarantine for 14 days unless they are staying for less than a week or if they clear the coronavirus test earlier.

    Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said passengers will have to follow the laid-down home quarantine protocol. They can get themselves tested for the virus on the sixth day from their arrival and end their quarantine if the results come out negative, he said on Sunday.

    If the passengers do not have adequate facilities at home, they will be kept at a quarantine centre.

    Outsiders on visits of less than a week to the state need not go into quarantine if they furnish details of their return journey, he said.

    Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra home minister

    But they will not be allowed to enter containment zones. All passengers coming to UP will have to register themselves on http://reg.upcovid.in and furnish details of themselves and family members travelling with them.

    A message will be displayed on their phones after this and CISF personnel will let them leave the airport only after checking it. Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said passengers will be advised to maintain social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and not gather under any circumstances.

    Domestic flights on some routes resume Monday, amid uncertainty over quarantine protocols to be followed by destination states. Many states are insisting on some form of quarantine for passengers.

