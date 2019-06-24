  • search
    UP to get relief from heatwave condition: Met

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Lucknow, June 24: The meteorological department has forecast rain in the next few days in Uttar Pradesh, which got relief from the heatwave condition.

    An overcast sky was witnessed in Lucknow with a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal, a meteorological department official said.

    Representational Image

    Jhansi was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, the official said.

    The weather department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in eastern part of the state on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    There is a likelihood of rainfall over the western part of the state on Monday and Tuesday, followed by dry weather on Wednesday, the weather department said.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 8:24 [IST]
