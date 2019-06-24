UP to get relief from heatwave condition: Met

Lucknow, June 24: The meteorological department has forecast rain in the next few days in Uttar Pradesh, which got relief from the heatwave condition.

An overcast sky was witnessed in Lucknow with a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal, a meteorological department official said.

Jhansi was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The weather department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in eastern part of the state on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a likelihood of rainfall over the western part of the state on Monday and Tuesday, followed by dry weather on Wednesday, the weather department said.