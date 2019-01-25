For Quick Alerts
Up to date Lok Sabha seats share of parties, state-wise
India
A lot of changes have in the seat share of parties has happened since the last general elections in 2014. The maximum strength of the House allotted by the Constitution is 552. Currently, the house has 545 seats which is made up by election of up to 543 elected members and at a maximum, 2 nominated members of the Anglo-Indian Community by the President of India.
Here is the current state-wise party-wise share of seats as of now:
|State Name
|Total Seats
|Curent Status
|Andhra Pradesh
|25
|TDP
|15
|YSRCP
|3
|BJP
|2
|Vacant
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|BJP
|1
|INC
|1
|Assam
|14
|BJP
|7
|INC
|3
|AIUDF
|3
|IND
|1
|Bihar
|40
|BJP
|21
|LJP
|6
|RJD
|4
|RLSP
|3
|JD(U)
|2
|INC
|1
|Vacant
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|BJP
|10
|Vacant
|1
|Goa
|2
|BJP
|2
|Gujarat
|26
|BJP
|26
|Haryana
|10
|BJP
|7
|INLD
|2
|INC
|1
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|BJP
|4
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6
|BJP
|2
|JKPDP
|1
|JKNC
|1
|Vacant
|2
|Jharkhand
|14
|BJP
|12
|JMM
|2
|Karnataka
|28
|BJP
|15
|INC
|10
|JD(S)
|2
|Vacant
|1
|Kerala
|20
|INC
|7
|CPI(M)
|5
|IUML
|2
|IND
|2
|CPI
|1
|RSP
|1
|Vacant
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|BJP
|24
|INC
|2
|Vacant
|3
|Maharashtra
|48
|BJP
|22
|SS
|18
|NCP
|5
|INC
|2
|SWP
|1
|Manipur
|2
|INC
|2
|Meghalaya
|2
|INC
|1
|Vacant
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|INC
|1
|Nagaland
|1
|NDPP
|1
|Odisha
|21
|BJP
|19
|BJP
|1
|Vacant
|1
|Punjab
|13
|SAD
|4
|AAP
|4
|INC
|4
|BJP
|1
|Rajasthan
|25
|BJP
|22
|INC
|1
|Vacant
|2
|Sikkim
|1
|SDF
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|39
|AIADMK
|37
|BJP
|1
|PMK
|1
|Telangana
|17
|TRS
|10
|INC
|2
|BJP
|1
|AIMIM
|1
|YSRCP
|1
|Vacant
|2
|Tripura
|2
|CPI(M)
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|80
|BJP
|68
|SP
|7
|INC
|2
|AD
|2
|RLD
|1
|Uttarakhand
|5
|BJP
|5
|West Bengal
|42
|AITC
|34
|INC
|4
|BJP
|2
|CPI(M)
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|BJP
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|BJP
|1
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|1
|BJP
|1
|Daman and Diu
|1
|BJP
|1
|Lakshadweep
|1
|NCP
|1
|NCT of Delhi
|7
|BJP
|7
|Puducherry
|1
|AINRC
|1