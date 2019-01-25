Up to date Lok Sabha seats share of parties, state-wise

  • search
    A lot of changes have in the seat share of parties has happened since the last general elections in 2014. The maximum strength of the House allotted by the Constitution is 552. Currently, the house has 545 seats which is made up by election of up to 543 elected members and at a maximum, 2 nominated members of the Anglo-Indian Community by the President of India.

    Up to date Lok Sabha seats share of parties

    Here is the current state-wise party-wise share of seats as of now:

    State Name Total Seats Curent Status
    Andhra Pradesh 25 TDP 15
    YSRCP 3
    BJP 2
    Vacant 5
    Arunachal Pradesh 2 BJP 1
    INC 1
    Assam 14 BJP 7
    INC 3
    AIUDF 3
    IND 1
    Bihar 40 BJP 21
    LJP 6
    RJD 4
    RLSP 3
    JD(U) 2
    INC 1
    Vacant 3
    Chhattisgarh 11 BJP 10
      Vacant 1
    Goa 2 BJP 2
    Gujarat 26 BJP 26
    Haryana 10 BJP 7
      INLD 2
      INC 1
    Himachal Pradesh 4 BJP 4
    Jammu and Kashmir 6 BJP 2
      JKPDP 1
      JKNC 1
      Vacant 2
    Jharkhand 14 BJP 12
      JMM 2
    Karnataka 28 BJP 15
      INC 10
      JD(S) 2
      Vacant 1
    Kerala 20 INC 7
      CPI(M) 5
      IUML 2
      IND 2
      CPI 1
      RSP 1
      Vacant 2
    Madhya Pradesh 29 BJP 24
      INC 2
      Vacant 3
    Maharashtra 48 BJP 22
      SS 18
      NCP 5
      INC 2
        SWP 1
    Manipur 2 INC 2
    Meghalaya 2 INC 1
      Vacant 1
    Mizoram 1 INC 1
    Nagaland 1 NDPP 1
    Odisha 21 BJP 19
      BJP 1
      Vacant 1
    Punjab 13 SAD 4
      AAP 4
      INC 4
      BJP 1
    Rajasthan 25 BJP 22
      INC 1
      Vacant 2
    Sikkim 1 SDF 1
    Tamil Nadu 39 AIADMK 37
      BJP 1
      PMK 1
    Telangana 17 TRS 10
      INC 2
      BJP 1
      AIMIM 1
      YSRCP 1
      Vacant 2
    Tripura 2 CPI(M) 2
    Uttar Pradesh 80 BJP 68
      SP 7
      INC 2
      AD 2
      RLD 1
    Uttarakhand 5 BJP 5
    West Bengal 42 AITC 34
      INC 4
      BJP 2
      CPI(M) 2
    Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 BJP 1
    Chandigarh 1 BJP 1
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 BJP 1
    Daman and Diu 1 BJP 1
    Lakshadweep 1 NCP 1
    NCT of Delhi 7 BJP 7
    Puducherry 1 AINRC 1

    lok sabha 2019 lok sabha elections parliament

