Up to date Lok Sabha seats share of parties, state-wise

By Smriti Pathak

A lot of changes have in the seat share of parties has happened since the last general elections in 2014. The maximum strength of the House allotted by the Constitution is 552. Currently, the house has 545 seats which is made up by election of up to 543 elected members and at a maximum, 2 nominated members of the Anglo-Indian Community by the President of India.

Here is the current state-wise party-wise share of seats as of now:

State Name Total Seats Curent Status Andhra Pradesh 25 TDP 15 YSRCP 3 BJP 2 Vacant 5 Arunachal Pradesh 2 BJP 1 INC 1 Assam 14 BJP 7 INC 3 AIUDF 3 IND 1 Bihar 40 BJP 21 LJP 6 RJD 4 RLSP 3 JD(U) 2 INC 1 Vacant 3 Chhattisgarh 11 BJP 10 Vacant 1 Goa 2 BJP 2 Gujarat 26 BJP 26 Haryana 10 BJP 7 INLD 2 INC 1 Himachal Pradesh 4 BJP 4 Jammu and Kashmir 6 BJP 2 JKPDP 1 JKNC 1 Vacant 2 Jharkhand 14 BJP 12 JMM 2 Karnataka 28 BJP 15 INC 10 JD(S) 2 Vacant 1 Kerala 20 INC 7 CPI(M) 5 IUML 2 IND 2 CPI 1 RSP 1 Vacant 2 Madhya Pradesh 29 BJP 24 INC 2 Vacant 3 Maharashtra 48 BJP 22 SS 18 NCP 5 INC 2 SWP 1 Manipur 2 INC 2 Meghalaya 2 INC 1 Vacant 1 Mizoram 1 INC 1 Nagaland 1 NDPP 1 Odisha 21 BJP 19 BJP 1 Vacant 1 Punjab 13 SAD 4 AAP 4 INC 4 BJP 1 Rajasthan 25 BJP 22 INC 1 Vacant 2 Sikkim 1 SDF 1 Tamil Nadu 39 AIADMK 37 BJP 1 PMK 1 Telangana 17 TRS 10 INC 2 BJP 1 AIMIM 1 YSRCP 1 Vacant 2 Tripura 2 CPI(M) 2 Uttar Pradesh 80 BJP 68 SP 7 INC 2 AD 2 RLD 1 Uttarakhand 5 BJP 5 West Bengal 42 AITC 34 INC 4 BJP 2 CPI(M) 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 BJP 1 Chandigarh 1 BJP 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 BJP 1 Daman and Diu 1 BJP 1 Lakshadweep 1 NCP 1 NCT of Delhi 7 BJP 7 Puducherry 1 AINRC 1