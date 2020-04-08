UP to 'completely seal' COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts

Lucknow, Apr 08: Uttar Pradesh government would be 'completely sealing' hotspots identified in 15 districts till April 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The districts expected to be sealed include, Lucknow, Agra, Gaziabad Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur and Basti.

"All coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts will be completely sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed. These are places where a number of COVID-19 cases have been found," Director, Information Shishir told PTI.

During this time, no person will be allowed to move out of their homes. All essential services will be delivered at home and the curfew passes will also be reviewed. This was informed by UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

On April 14, the last day of the complete seal off, a review will be carried out to analyse the impact of the move and containment of novel coronavirus.

The state home secretary will be making further clarifications on the orders later in the day.