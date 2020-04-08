  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP to 'completely seal' COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 08: Uttar Pradesh government would be 'completely sealing' hotspots identified in 15 districts from 12 am today to curb the spread of coronavirus.

    The districts expected to be sealed include, Lucknow, Agra, Gaziabad Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur and Basti.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    During this time, no person will be allowed to move out of their homes. All essential services will be delivered at home and the curfew passes will also be reviewed. This was informed by UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

    On April 13, the last day of the complete seal off, a review will be carried out to analyse the impact of the move and containment of novel coronavirus.

    The state home secretary will be making further clarifications on the orders in the press conference scheduled to take place at 4 pm, today.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh hotspots yogi adityanath coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X