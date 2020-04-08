UP to 'completely seal' COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Apr 08: Uttar Pradesh government would be 'completely sealing' hotspots identified in 15 districts from 12 am today to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The districts expected to be sealed include, Lucknow, Agra, Gaziabad Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur and Basti.

During this time, no person will be allowed to move out of their homes. All essential services will be delivered at home and the curfew passes will also be reviewed. This was informed by UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

On April 13, the last day of the complete seal off, a review will be carried out to analyse the impact of the move and containment of novel coronavirus.

The state home secretary will be making further clarifications on the orders in the press conference scheduled to take place at 4 pm, today.