Ayodhya to get a slew of Diwali gifts as CM visits holy city Friday

BJP chief Nadda announces new team of state in-charges; Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of UP

SC issues notice to UP on plea against arrest of Kerala scribe on way to Hathras

Rape victim dies in Delhi hospital after being 'set afire' by kin of accused in UP's Bulandshahr

UP to bring law against Love Jihad soon

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Nov 20: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has now sent a proposal to bring in a strict law against 'Love Jihad' in the state.

The Home department said that the government will enact a strict law to check the cases of love jihad, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is alo planning to introduce Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly in view of the rising incidents of "love jihad", state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Tuesday.

The bill proposes a rigorous imprisonment for the period of five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion, he told reporters and added that such offence will be non-bailable.

Other (proposed) provisions include making it mandatory for kin of the person being forced to convert to other faith for the purpose of marriage to file a complaint.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is working on bringing ''Dharma Swatantrya Bill'' 2020 in the state assembly with a provision for a five-year rigorous imprisonment for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion by making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence. Such incidents are on the rise, which you call ''love jihad''," the home minister told reporters.

The bill will also have a provision to declare such marriages null and void, the minister said.

Besides, those assisting in such acts will be made co-accused, he added.

"It will be compulsory for family members of the person who is forced to convert for marriage, including his/her parents, brothers and sisters, to file a complaint on the matter," Mishra said.

It will be mandatory for the person who is being converted for marriage, and religious persons involved, to inform district magistrate concerned a month in advance about their decision, the minister said.

The bill will be tabled in the next session of the Legislative Assembly, he added.

BJP-ruled Haryana and Karnataka are also mulling over bringing a law against religious conversion in the name of "love jihad", a term coined by right wing outfits opposing inter-faith marriages.