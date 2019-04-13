UP: Supporters keep fast, pray before Modi portrait in this temple

Ballia (UP), Apr 13: At a time when devotees across the country are observing fast for goddess Durga, worshippers in an Uttar Pradesh temple are doing so for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power.

A portrait of the prime minister has been put up in front the main idol of the deity in this Durga temple in Baansdeeh, 17 km from the Ballia district headquarters, and prayers are being offered before it during this navratri.

For nine days, locals have been fasting, offering flowers, lighting diyas and praying before the portrait for Modi's return to power.

"We see God in him," Pratul Ojha, BJP supporter and Modi 'bhakt', told media persons, adding that there is nothing wrong in installing a portrait in a temple and praying before it.

Locals have even written to the district administration to rename the the local panchayat as Modi nagar panchayat. Ramawati Devi, a resident, said locals have been praying for Modi's return with full majority.

