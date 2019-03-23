UP: Stage collapses at a function in Sambhal; BJP's Avdesh Yadav, others injured

oi-Vikas SV

Sambhal, Mar 23: A stage came crashing down during a 'Holi milan' function organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Several people were injured including BJP Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav.

The stage is said to have collapsed due to weight of too many people who climbed the stage. The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred as several people took to the stage during the event.

'Holi milan' function was organised by the BJP to celebrate the festival of colours as well as to campaign for crucial UP.

Here is the video of the stage collapsing:

#WATCH: Stage collapses during BJP's "holi milan" programme in Sambhal. BJP Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav & others injured in the incident. (22.03.2019) pic.twitter.com/cBnUvaf2gB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2019

A leader was addressing the gathering while several people were initially clapping, but for some reason the people in the gathering decided to go on the stage. The stage was not able to bear the weight, and gave way.

Injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

During the campaign for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, a portion of the stage built for the then CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Allahabad had collapsed. Many leaders were on the stage at the time of the accident but no one was injured.