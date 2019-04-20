UP: SP fields Pandhari Yadav from Phulpur LS seat

  • search
    Lucknow, Apr 20: Samajwadi Party (SP) Saturday fielded Pandhari Yadav as its candidate from Phulpur constituency for the Lok Sabha election, a party spokesman said.

    Yadav is secretary in the state unit of the party. In the 2018 by election to the seat, SP candidate Nagendra Patel, with the help of BSP support, had defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Patel.

    In 2014, the seat was won by BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya who later joined the Yogi Adityanath government as deputy chief minister.

    BJP has fielded Kesari Devi Patel from the seat associated with country's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who registered three straight wins (1952, 1957 and 1962).

