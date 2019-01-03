UP: Six cow skeletons found in Aligarh; investigation underway

  • search
    Aligarh, Jan 3: Around skeletons of six cows were found by the police in Aligarh's Bhogpur area on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place two to three days ago on Bulandshahr-Aligarh border. While the carcasses of the cows were found in Chandaus of Aligarh, police discovered bullets in Arniya of Bulandshahr district. Meanwhile, investigation on the case is underway.

    According to Police,"the incident took place on Bulandshahr-Aligarh border. Carcass were found in Chandaus (Aligarh) & bullets were found in Arniya (Bulandshahr). This is 2-3 day old incident. Investigation underway."

    Earlier on December 2018, a police inspector and a civilian died in an altercation that took place between the police personnel and locals in Uttar Pradesh. The protest was over the setting up of illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr region.

    Farmers in Uttar Pradesh were reported to have begun locking up cows inside schools and police stations to show their protest against the menace posed by the stray cattle.

    aligarh bulandshahr skeleton cow uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
