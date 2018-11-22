  • search

UP: Six coaches of empty rake derail in Rampur

By
    Lucknow, Nov 22: Six coaches of empty rake derailed in Rampur district between Damora and Duggan station on Moradabad-Bareilly Junction section around 10:30pm on late Wednesday night, blocking down line.

    No injuries have been reported so far.

    The incident blocked the railway line which led to a delay of several other trains. At least 17 trains are expected to be affected (Diversion/Short termination) by the derailment.

    Also Read | Maharashtra: Madurai express derailed in Khandala; none hurt

    Following the incident, Down line between Moradabad and Bareilly Junction diverted via Moradabad-Chandausi-Bareilly route.

    Ticket Checking Staff working in the affected trains have also been advised to inform the passengers regarding short termination or diversion.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 8:48 [IST]
