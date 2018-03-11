UP shocker: Jhansi doctors use amputated leg as pillow, probe ordered

In a shocking incident, the doctors at the government medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi town allegedly used the amputated leg of a man, who had been injured in a mishap, as a pillow and put it under his head.

The incident came to light when a video, showing the amputated leg under the head of the injured man, was aired by local TV networks.

The man, who was a cleaner in a school bus, had sustained serious injuries when the bus carrying children of a private school turned turtle in a bid to avoid a collision with a tractor in Mauranipur area in Jhansi district on Saturday.

He was immediately rushed to the Jhansi medical college hospital where the doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading, reports said.

The hospital officials, however, denied that the amputated leg had been used as a pillow but added that a probe had been ordered into the reports to this effect.

''He was given immediate medical aid. The doctor looked for something to raise his head. Patient's attendant used the leg for the same. We've set up a committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault,'' Sadhna Kaushik, Principal, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, said.

OneIndia News

