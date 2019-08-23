UP school gives roti & salt to children at mid-day-meal, Priyanka tweets

New Delhi, Aug 23: Children in a government school in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district were eating rotis and salt as their mid-day meal, under a flagship central government scheme to provide lunch and proper nutrition to scores of children from poor families who study in government schools across the country.

What is shocking that the children got only salt instead of vegetables or pulses along with milk and fruits, they should have been given!

The video from the government school in UP, young children studying in class 1 to 8 is seen sitting on the floor of the school corridor, eating rotis with just some salt in their plates.

On Friday, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi took on to twitter commenting and posting the video of the children of this Mirzapur government school in UP having roti and salt in their mid day meal.

Priyanka wrote, "In a school in Mirzapur, children are being given salt and roti at mid-day-meal.

This is the real condition of the system of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government. Where government facilities are being degrading day by day. This behavior with children is highly reprehensible."

The website of the Uttar Pradesh mid-day meal authority, the overseeing body for these meals in the state, describes an elaborate menu that is supposed to be served to children at government-run primary schools. It includes pulses rice, rotis and vegetables. Fruits and milk are included on certain days, according to the meal chart.

After being intimated about it, district authorities called it "a serious lapse" and have initiated an inquiry into the incident at Siyur primary school in Hinauta village. A teacher has also been suspended.

Kajal, a student at the school said, "I had salt with chappatis today in my lunch. Sometimes, we are given vegetables with chappatis but for today's meal we just got salt."

Several other children at the school claimed they had not received any milk too during the meal.

The cook at the school, an elderly lady claimed that she was provided just half a kilogram of potatoes to feed all the children in the school.

"I was provided half a kilogram of potatoes, salt and some spices to cook the meal for all the children in the school. I could cook only a few chappatis and had to serve them with salt," the elderly cook said.

Mirzapur District Magistrate (DM) Anurag Patel blamed the teachers for the mismanagement.

"As per the orders by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the menu of mid-day meals across the districts is fixed. They are also given fruits and milk on some days. But these incidents happen due to the lapse of teachers and supervisory staff," Patel said.