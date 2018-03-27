UP’s pride: In his makeshift roadside clinic, ‘good doctor’ provides free treatment to poor

Lucknow, March 27: In a country where millions are denied proper medical treatment because they cannot afford to pay astronomical hospital bills, a few doctors are trying their best to mitigate the pain of poor patients. One of them is a doctor from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Mohan Chaudhary, who is treating poor patients free of cost. Interestingly, Chaudhary runs a makeshift clinic at a footpath in the city. Despite lacking state-of-the-art facilities, a steady flow of poor and needy patients keep the "good doctor" quite busy every day.

Impressed by Chaudhary's commitment to serving the downtrodden community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday praised the "good doctor". "When I heard the story of Kanpur-based doctor Ajit Mohan Choudhary that how he consults the underprivileged at a footpath and offers free medicines to them, it gives one an opportunity to feel the sense of brotherhood that prevails in the country," the PM said.

Expressing his happiness for being lauded by the PM, Chaudhary wants others to contribute to society in their own possible ways. "I am deeply touched by the PM's gesture. At the same time, I expect other people, who have expertise in various fields, to offer their services to the poor and the needy," Chaudhary told The Times of India.

After finishing his daily work in a hospital, Chaudhary comes to his makeshift clinic every evening to treat patients for an hour or two. "I am attending patients here since last one month. I treat all kinds of patients. I even distribute sample medicines free of cost. If a case is complicated, I give my advice for further treatment," Chaudhary told ANI.

Chaudhary stressed that all doctors in the country should do the same for the welfare of society. "I am grateful to Chaudhary Sir for treating my son who was suffering from high fever. When I came to know that he is treating poor people free of cost, I brought my son to his clinic. Hope other doctors also do something for the poor and the needy," said Rahim Khan, a daily wage earner.

OneIndia News

