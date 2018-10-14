UP: 3 dead, 14 rescued as roof of under-construction building collapses in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, Oct 14: At least three persons were killed and 14 others rescued when roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Sunday.

As per the available information, around 60 laborers were working in the building at the time of tragedy. Several others are also fear to be trapped inside the rubble of the construction debris.

Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramji Mishra said, "The roof of an under-construction building of a private inter-college collapsed Sunday when over a dozen labourers were working in it. As a result, many labourers have been trapped in the debris."

Rescue operations is underway and 17 people were rescued of which 3 people have died. Investigation will be done and strict action will be taken against the culprits: Ranveer Prasad, Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly on under-construction building collapse in Shahjahanpur pic.twitter.com/g9Grqvt47p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2018

The incident occurred in an area under Ram Chandra Mission police station in the district, he said, adding the rescue work has already been started. No death has been reported so far, he said.

"Nearly a dozen labourers were evacuated from the debris, in which we could still see two to three labourers trapped. JCB machines and cranes have been pressed into service to rescue them," he said, adding it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of labourers still trapped in the debris.

All the injured persons were sent for treatment to nearby hospitals, the SDM said, adding the rescue work is still going on.