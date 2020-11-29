YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Nov 29: Uttar Pradesh registered first case under the newly-promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, at Deorania Police station in Bareilly district, the police informed on Sunday.

    UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district

    The man is accused of trying to forcibly convert a girl's faith & threaten her, Prashant Kumar ADG (Law & Order) said.

    UP Governor promulgates ordinance on 'Love Jihad': What the law mandates?

    Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had on Saturday promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, four days after Yogi Adityanath government had approved the draft of the law.

    This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on November 24 cleared the Ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for "love jihad" related offences.

    More LOVE JIHAD News

    Read more about:

    love jihad uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, November 29, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X