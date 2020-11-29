UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district

No organised gang or foreign funding, SIT report reveals 11 cases of 'love jihad' in Kanpur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Nov 29: Uttar Pradesh registered first case under the newly-promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, at Deorania Police station in Bareilly district, the police informed on Sunday.

The man is accused of trying to forcibly convert a girl's faith & threaten her, Prashant Kumar ADG (Law & Order) said.

UP Governor promulgates ordinance on 'Love Jihad': What the law mandates?

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had on Saturday promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, four days after Yogi Adityanath government had approved the draft of the law.

This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on November 24 cleared the Ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for "love jihad" related offences.