UP registers first case against Love Jihad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case of alleged Love Jihad in the Bareilly district, 250 kilometres from Lucknow.

The case was registered, following a complaint by the parents of a girl residing in the Deorania police station in the district. The police said that the parents of the girls alleged that a Muslim youth, who also hailed from the same village had been trying to force the girl to convert and marry him.

It was also alleged that the youth identified as Uvaish, a classmate of the girl had threatened her parents with serious consequences if they did not allow their daughters to get married to him.

UP Governor promulgates ordinance on 'Love Jihad': What the law mandates?

The parents said that fearing the threat they got their daughters married elsewhere, but the boy continued to stalk their daughter. The accused has threatened to shoot us and even her in-laws.

The police said that they have registered the case under the new law and probing the matter. The accused on the other hand is absconding, the police also said. The new law in the state has provided for a maximum imprisonment of ten years and also a fine for religious conversions through deceit or any other fraudulent means for the purpose of marriage.