  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP rape survivor's father killed by accused; 3 cops suspended for negligence

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 12: Yet again, in a henious criminal act a father of a 15-year-old rape survivor has been shot dead allegedly by the man accused of raping his daughter in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

    According to the police, on Monday the victim was gunned down by the rape-accused Aachman Upadhyay when he was returning home and died on the spot.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Reportedly, victim's family has informed that earlier Upadhyay had threatened the family to kill if they did not drop the rape case.

    According to reports, in August 2019, Upadhyay had raped the 15-year-old girl and he is roaming free. His property had been seized on court orders. He was continueously threatening the woman's family to drop the case against him.

    The family claimed that they had informed the police but no action was taken.

    This incident raise questions on policing in the country's most populous state.

    As per police, three officers have been suspended meanwhile, as they were found guilty of negligence in this incident.

    Youth Congress takes out candle march, woman protests outside Parliament over crime against women

    A senior police officer said that five police teams have been formed to catch the man and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

    Earlier, in 2018, in a similar case like this the father of a woman raped in Unnao, UP was thrashed savagely by associates of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar inside a police station and died from his injuries.

    The incident yet again raises question on women safety in the state.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X