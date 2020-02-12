UP rape survivor's father killed by accused; 3 cops suspended for negligence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Lucknow, Feb 12: Yet again, in a henious criminal act a father of a 15-year-old rape survivor has been shot dead allegedly by the man accused of raping his daughter in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, on Monday the victim was gunned down by the rape-accused Aachman Upadhyay when he was returning home and died on the spot.

Reportedly, victim's family has informed that earlier Upadhyay had threatened the family to kill if they did not drop the rape case.

According to reports, in August 2019, Upadhyay had raped the 15-year-old girl and he is roaming free. His property had been seized on court orders. He was continueously threatening the woman's family to drop the case against him.

The family claimed that they had informed the police but no action was taken.

This incident raise questions on policing in the country's most populous state.

As per police, three officers have been suspended meanwhile, as they were found guilty of negligence in this incident.

Youth Congress takes out candle march, woman protests outside Parliament over crime against women

A senior police officer said that five police teams have been formed to catch the man and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Earlier, in 2018, in a similar case like this the father of a woman raped in Unnao, UP was thrashed savagely by associates of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar inside a police station and died from his injuries.

The incident yet again raises question on women safety in the state.