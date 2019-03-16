UP: PSE poll shows a surge in Modi’s popularity, 55 per cent voters want him as PM again

Lucknow, Mar 16: The Balakot airstrikes by Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps on February 26 has boosted popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh.

According to an India Today TV survey, 55 per cent of the voters support Modi as the next PM in Uttar Pradesh. That means a surge from 51 per cent in January and 48 per cent in October.

Rahul Gandhi is the choice of 28 per cent respondents in the latest PSE poll, up from 22 per cent five months ago.

Overall satisfaction with the central government grew to 57 per cent in March, up from 54 per cent in January and 53 per cent in October, the survey has found.

The surge in the popularity of Pm Modi is attributed to the decisive steps taken by his government, allowing the IAF to penetrate into Pakistani airspace, following the Pulwama terror attacks on February 14.

Other findings

Unemployment remains the most important election issue in Uttar Pradesh.Around 35 per cent of the respondents said the job situation has improved in the state over the past five years.

Twenty-four per cent disagreed, saying it has deteriorated.

The other key issue in the state is law and order, where Forty-three per cent have raid improvement, another 22 per cent said it has worsened.