UP PSC result 2016: Direct link to check PSC 2016 final result

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Feb 23: UP PSC result 2016 has been declared on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC declared final result PCS-2016 examination on Friday.

UP PSC exam 2016 was held to fill 633 posts for which 1,935 candidates appeared for final examination.

Jayjeet Kaur Hora, Vinod Kumar Pandey and Navdeep Shukla stood second and third position respectively.

Click here for final list of selected candidates from PCS-2016 exam.

Steps to check UP PSC result 2016:

Visit uppsc.up.nic.in .

. On the right hand side on the screen, click on the second link which says "LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2016. "

The list will open in a new tab.

On top right there is a download button. Click on it.

Download the document which has final selected list