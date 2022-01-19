UP polls: Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav to join BJP today

For AAP CM face, Sidhu too got some televotes: Here are the numbers

New Delhi, Jan 19: Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

She is expected to meet BJP president JP Nadda after joining the party on Wednesday.

Aparna Yadav has in the past lauded some initiatives of the BJP government. She also donated Rs 11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. She was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes. Aparna is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhna Gupta.

There are many contenders for Lucknow Cantt seat in the BJP. Apart from Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, Rita Bahuguna Joshi is also seeking a ticket for her son from the seat.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

Know all about Aparna Yadav

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 8:18 [IST]